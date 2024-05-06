CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CF Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

CF Industries stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,489. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

