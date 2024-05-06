Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.62

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 987484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $754.48 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

