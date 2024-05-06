BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 104,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,308. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

