BGSF (BGSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.
BGSF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BGSF opened at $8.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
