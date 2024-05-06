Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for SEA (NYSE:SE)

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $67.32 on Monday. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 280.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SEA by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $66,411,000 after buying an additional 222,777 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

