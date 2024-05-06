Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000964 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000868 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

