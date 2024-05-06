Barclays Trims Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Target Price to $618.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $625.00 to $618.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $539.56.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PH traded up $14.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $550.79. 604,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $544.96 and a 200 day moving average of $483.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

