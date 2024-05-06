Barclays Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $103.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 134,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,494. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,847,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $54,047,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after buying an additional 391,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 304,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

