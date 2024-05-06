Barclays Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $204.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $179.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.85.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237,418. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.37 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,015,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 430,546 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

