Bank of America Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $60.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NET. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,347 shares of company stock worth $100,594,226. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Cloudflare by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 27,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

