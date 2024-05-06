Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 179.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

