Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 715.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 295,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 259,084 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

