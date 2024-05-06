Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,832 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $258.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.54.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

