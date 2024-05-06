Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 246 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $400.75. The stock had a trading volume of 501,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.87. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.