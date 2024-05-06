ARM’s (ARM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 92.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 101.70 on Monday. ARM has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of 90.06.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ARM will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the first quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

