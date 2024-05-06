Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,589,356 shares in the company, valued at $52,003,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $872,826.24.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76.

On Thursday, March 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28.

Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,196,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,534. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after buying an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCP shares. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

