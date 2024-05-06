Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.520-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 583,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,280. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.90.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

