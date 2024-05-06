Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.520-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Ameren Stock Performance
NYSE:AEE traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 583,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,280. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
