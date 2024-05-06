AJOVista LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $29.13 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.