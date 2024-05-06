AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Weave Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 46,969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of WEAV opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.24% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

