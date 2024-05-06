AJOVista LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE DUK opened at $100.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.