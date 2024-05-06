AJOVista LLC Invests $60,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $398,012.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,157 shares in the company, valued at $874,548.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $398,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,548.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,474 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,914,134.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,978 shares of company stock worth $1,070,918. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

