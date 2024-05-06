AJOVista LLC Buys New Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $597.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

