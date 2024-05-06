AJOVista LLC Acquires New Stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Stock Down 1.4 %

WEYS stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at Weyco Group

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $115,700.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

