Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.41

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 1958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Aegon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AEG

Aegon Stock Up 2.1 %

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Aegon by 144.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth $64,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.