Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Adtalem Global Education traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 329447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.