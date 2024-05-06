Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Adtalem Global Education traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 329447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.
ATGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
