49,406 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,242 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,349,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 317,727 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 4.1 %

OGN traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $20.42. 1,645,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,089. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 259.73% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.