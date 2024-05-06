49,406 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,242 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,349,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 317,727 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 82,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
Organon & Co. Trading Up 4.1 %
OGN traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $20.42. 1,645,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,089. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 259.73% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.
Insider Activity at Organon & Co.
In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
