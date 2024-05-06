4,235 Shares in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $17.50 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

