365 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 365 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $59.86 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $482.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.38%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

