2,000 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 290,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,871. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

