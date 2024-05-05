Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $36.64 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for $3,264.44 or 0.05070656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 960,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 958,750.32008265. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,204.61025881 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $49,105,149.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

