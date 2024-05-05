WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

WisdomTree has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

WisdomTree Stock Up 2.1 %

WT stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

WisdomTree last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. WisdomTree's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WT shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

