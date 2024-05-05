Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.09.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after buying an additional 1,041,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

