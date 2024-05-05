Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.30. 4,270,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,327. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.85. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

