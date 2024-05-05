Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $5.79 on Friday, hitting $338.99. 836,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.80 and its 200 day moving average is $316.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.