Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 300.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

