United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of United States Steel worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $154,280,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,404,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,103,000 after buying an additional 67,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $50,912,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.06. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.