U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,232 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 24,023,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,324,028. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

