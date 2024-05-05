U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

