U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,356 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,325 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,660,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,117. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

