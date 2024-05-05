Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,096,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 304,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 107,935 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 233,654 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 902.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 666,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 600,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,300 in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.95. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

