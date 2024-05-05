Summit Global Investments Invests $697,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $24.34 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $275,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,313.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,428. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

