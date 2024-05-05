Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ePlus were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 4,840.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,376,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ePlus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $77.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $509.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.