StockNews.com Upgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to “Buy”

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Pitney Bowes Price Performance
Shares of PBI stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pitney Bowes
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.