StockNews.com Lowers Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Buy

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of PAA opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after purchasing an additional 747,852 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

