SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15-5.40 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

SPXC stock traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 626,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $132.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.