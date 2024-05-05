Solano Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,461,000 after buying an additional 254,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,669,000 after acquiring an additional 94,790 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after acquiring an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.20. 1,944,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,171. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.75.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

