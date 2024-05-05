Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $39.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,278.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,147.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

