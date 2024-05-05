Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after acquiring an additional 504,327 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,021,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 188,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

