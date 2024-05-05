Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $69,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after buying an additional 221,961 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,544,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,695,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,175,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,218,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

