Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 356 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $318.55. The stock had a trading volume of 279,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,981. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.09.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

